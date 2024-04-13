Third grader drawing to make a difference

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Third-grade student Hadley Yensen is raising money for the Idaho Humane Society by drawing portraits of pets. The Future Public School student started collecting donations for the shelter after having success making money by drawing Christmas cards.



Yensen has made over $400 through multiple projects and has raised $51 for the shelter

You can submit your request at Hadleyspetportraits@gmail.com

Donations can be in cash or in supporting the shelter through food and supplies

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Every drawing starts with paper, a pencil, and some creativity,

something Ashley Jackson's daughter, Hadley, has loved from an early age.

"As early as I can remember has always had a marker in her hand"

Starting on the walls in her house, but now she draws with a little more focus. This last Christmas making some money selling Christmas cards.

"I think 25 sets of Christmas cards and made over 200 dollars for herself and so these are just ways that's Shes been earning money on her own"

but Her favorite thing to draw is her animals.

"Waffles, Pasta and Pumba"

Hadley showed me her skills, but her latest project takes her work beyond the kitchen fridge.

"We created this idea drawing people pets for a donation"

Those donations going to the Idaho Humane Society.

"Kids like animals and I'm one of those kids and that's why I donated"

The third grader at Future Elementary School has already raised 50 dollars as part of the school's Changemaker challenge.

"She's kind of taken that idea of being a changemaker and giving back and supporting people and animals"

"How proud are you of Hadley?"

"I could cry"

"She just shines light wherever she goes and being her mom is one of my greatest joys"

