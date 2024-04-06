'There's a place for everyone': Gem State Comic Con bringing fantasy to life

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The fifth annual Gem State Comic Con is at Expo Idaho April 6-7. The convention has dozens of vendors with a few special guests for meet and greet opportunities.



Actors like Sean Astin, Colin Baker and many others will be signing autographs and hosting Q&A's

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Whether you're looking to catch them all or travel to a galaxy far far away gem state comic con has it all this weekend at expo Idaho

“I love coming to the comic cons this is a really real cool comic con”

Spencer Wilding known for playing Darth Vader in Star Wars rogue one and acting in other movies like guardians of the galaxy and men in black says his favorite part about these kind of events

“The community. It's the families that come out. So many families come over to the table and they accept me into their family”

“There's a little bit something for everyone. If you’re into fantasy, there's lots of fantasy elements here. If you're into sci fi, obviously we are here”

Erin Atwood is a part of the local five oh first legion chapter which is a national Star Wars group that builds screen accurate costumes... She appreciates the space this event creates for people to be themselves

“There's a place for everyone in Idaho and gem state comic con is a great example of that”

“Comic conventions is an opportunity to come together and gather and celebrate the things that we love”

This year the group is also raising money through donations for the Jayden Deluca foundation which helps children and families fight cardiac diseases...

“We’re the bad guys who do good things, you know we like to portray the bad guys because the costumes are so cool, but we do a lot of good”