Sports Career Academy making big league dreams real for college students

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Hawks are accepting applications for their 2024 Sports Career Academy. The program, now in its third year, lets college students get hands-on experience in a sports organization.



Students get to experience working in fields like, ticketing, sales, food and beverage, baseball operations, press box work, and more.

Sports Career Academy starts March 4th and runs through the end of the Boise Hawks 2024 season.

The paid program is limited to Treasure Valley college students in need of college credits.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Making it to the big leagues. That was all Dan Hill wanted growing up in Indiana.

“My whole life, kind of the kid who dreamed of playing in the NFL,” said Dan Hill, member of the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy.

Playing like his childhood legends like Peyton Manning and Emmit Smith but as it goes,

“Grew up and realized I wasn't the size of an NFL player. That dream dwindled,” said Hill.

That didn't stop Hill from pursuing his dream of working in sports.

“I wanted work in something I was passionate about,” said Hill.

Today he is a part of the Boise Hawks Career Sports Academy. It’s a unique program that offers college students hands-on experience learning all the ins and outs of not just what happens on the field but the surrounding stadium.

Now in its third year, it has already helped local college students make it to the pros.

“We’ve been able to move some of our career academy members on to work for the Sacramento Kings, San Fransisco 49ers,” said Mike Van Hise, Vice President and General Manager of the Boise Hawks.

Van Hise knew the Treasure Valley needed a space for college students to stretch their sports wings.

“There’s limited opportunities when it comes to sports opportunities in the Valley,” said Van Hise.

Letting college kids touch all the bases.

“I’ve gotten to do sales, I’ve gotten to do corporate partnerships, I’ve gotten to do food and beverage even. Working in the press box doing video board and sound,” said Hill.

And Dan Hill says that even though making it to the major leagues might be the end goal, starting with a smaller team can still have a major impact.

“Don't be afraid to start smaller like this and the experience you get might be better, in my opinion, better than what you can get at a bigger place,” said Hill.