GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City leaders are studying possible changes to the Marigold Street corridor as traffic, biking and pedestrian activity continue to grow in the area.

The study focuses on Marigold Street between Garrett Street and Glenwood Street — a busy connector near the Greenbelt, Expo Idaho, Memorial Stadium, Garden City Hall and the library.

The Ada County Highway District and the city of Garden City are considering future improvements including buffered bike lanes, narrower travel lanes, green bike markings and possible changes to major intersections along the corridor.

WATCH: Marigold Street study aims to improve traffic, bike and pedestrian access

Possible changes coming to Marigold Street in Garden City

“I think it can get quite confusing and too busy at times, especially when you have the Hawks game going on,” resident Bill said. “The double left turn turning off Marigold can be a little confusing for some people.”

Bill, who often bikes through the area with his son, said the Greenbelt access point has become significantly busier over the years.

“This is a pretty busy access point for the Greenbelt,” he said. “It gets too busy at times that it almost needs to be where they turn all the lights red and just allow pedestrians to cross in the crosswalk.”

ACHD’s study includes possible future intersection changes at Garrett, Coffey and Glenwood streets.

“That has turned into what used to be like a tertiary street, side street, to now it’s a very busy, almost a thoroughfare,” Bill said.

ACHD and the city of Garden City are hosting an open house on the concept study from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 3, 2026.