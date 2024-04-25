Officers refine motorcycle skills to make our roads safer

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Once a year, agencies from across the Treasure Valley and Idaho meet with other police motor officers to refine their motorcycle skills for duty. Idaho State Police, Boise, Meridian, Eagle, and Twin Falls were represented with a mix of rookies and veterans training on a course set up at Expo Idaho.



The 80-hour training challenges motorcyclists in a number of drills varying in speed, turning, and braking.

Over 1,000 cones are used for the course.

Those who pass the course training can then become police motor officers.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

When you think of motorcycles, you probably imagine loud pipes and high speeds, but for Idaho's most talented motorcycle officers, slow precision is key.

"Being as it is basic, it's still pretty advanced in the world of motorcycle riding in general," said Jeremy Seibert, an officer with Eagle Police, contracted through the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Seibert has been with the Ada County Sheriff's Office for more than 16 years.

"Biggest challenge is you're taking almost a 700 lb motorcycle and you're turning it full-lock and doing hard leans and things like that. It feels very unnatural at first because most people that ride a motorcycle never ride something as advanced as this," said Seibert.

Every year, agencies from across the valley like Boise, Eagle, and Meridan police, and ISP troopers meet in Garden City to refine their skills in an 80-hour course, bringing together some of the best riders in the state.

"If you're not mentally and physically focused on the task at hand and listen to what the instructors are telling us to do, you will meet the pavement and not in a friendly manner," said Jeremiah West, an officer with ISP.

Jeremiah West, even though on year 16 with state police, still feels there's a lot to learn on two wheels.

"This is unlike any kind of riding I have ever done, and everything here is focused on the safety aspect of us being safe when we're out there doing our job off of these motorcycles," said West.

The quick turns in this course simulate dealing with everyday situations and help officers prepare for the biggest obstacles on the road: Idaho drivers.

"Unfortunately, sometimes our environment is not paying attention to us as well, so it's even more apparent and needed to be hyper-vigilant while you're behind the handlebars," said West.

Seibert reminds drivers to look twice and keep their eyes on the road for their bikes.

"Continue to pay attention. All the crashes that we see are typically in attentive driving because they're not paying attention," said Seibert.