New Park at Expo Idaho to transform former racetrack into regional destination

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Nearly three years in the making, the Park at Expo Idaho is set to transform a stretch of land along the Boise River into a regional destination featuring an Olympic-level skatepark, a world-class playground, rollerblading loops, a food truck plaza, and scenic views.

Slated for completion by 2026, the park aims to attract families, skaters, and nature lovers while prioritizing environmental restoration.

Project Manager Josh Brown says the park is designed to create unforgettable experiences while prioritizing environmental restoration.

"As you walk into the park, you'll be entering the lowland area," Brown explained. "This is a restoration project. We are bringing in all the native species that invite the birds back, invite all the wildlife back. There'll be small little trails cut through all of it. On the far side of the park, a world-class playground.”

The park will also connect directly to the Boise Greenbelt, making it easily accessible for visitors.

"My wife and I are avid cyclists," Brown said. "So I'm excited to just hang out with my wife on the Greenbelt and have another place to stop and enjoy.”

The site, once home to a racetrack, will now serve as a community hub. Ada County Commission Chair Rod Beck emphasized the park's lasting legacy.

"It's going to be transformative," Beck said. "People will be coming by here. Your children and your grandchildren will come by here and go, 'This is wonderful.’"

Garden City Mayor John Evans echoed that sentiment, calling the park a game-changer for the neighborhood.

"Garden City, because we're long and narrow, doesn’t have lots of open space in it," Evans said. "So this is going to be a large, open space amenity, and it's literally right in the center of town. So we're thrilled to have it.”

The park's completion marks a significant step in revitalizing the area and providing much-needed recreational space for the community.