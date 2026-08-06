New Garden City police chief outlines priorities, says no to license plate reader cameras

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After serving with the Garden City Police Department for the past 16 years, Tyler Domeny officially stepped into the department's top leadership role on Wednesday. His priorities include improving safety on city streets and along the Boise River Greenbelt while continuing to modernize the department with new technology.

One technology residents shouldn't expect to see anytime soon is License Plate Reader cameras, like Flock cameras.

"I've seen all the chaotic nature of the license plate readers recently and I kind of want to see how things settle before we make a decision on that, but right now I'm not willing to throw money at it," Domeny said.

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Instead, Domeny said he wants to invest in technology that helps officers work more efficiently by bringing information from multiple systems into one place. He said that will allow officers to better analyze crime trends, identify areas that need additional patrols and deploy resources more effectively.

Although technology is part of his vision for the department, Domeny said one priority will remain unchanged: keeping residents and visitors safe on Garden City streets and the Greenbelt.

The department will continue taking an education-first approach when it comes to riders on high-speed electric bikes, scooters and e-motorcycles using the Greenbelt.

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"People don't feel safe when they're on the green belt and people are zipping by and going twice what they should be," Domeny said. "We're gonna continue to do the educational piece and if enforcement's needed, then we'll step into that role as well. But right now we really just wanna educate people, and we want people to be good neighbors."

For Domeny, becoming chief is also a full-circle moment.

His father owned a shop in Garden City, and as a child he would watch officers leave the nearby police department during shift changes.

"It left an impression on me," Domeny said. "When I decided I was going to make a career out of law enforcement, I applied at one place, and that was Garden City."

Domeny said leading the department is something he has worked toward for years and that he is excited to continue serving the community as Garden City continues to grow.

He officially stepped into the role Wednesday and is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday night during the Garden City City Council meeting.

Domeny succeeds former Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh, who retired after serving as chief for three years.