Multi-platinum country artist to close out Western Idaho Fair concert series

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair is proud to announce that country star Lee Brice will close out its 2026 Concert Series.

Brice is known for his multiple hit songs, including the 4X platinum Rumor as well as the 3X platinum One of Them Girls.

RELATED | Western Idaho Fair announces two new musical acts, including 90s hitmakers

Lee Brice will take the Grandstand Stage at 7:30 p.m. on August 28.

General admission to the shows remains free for fair attendees. However, those looking for an elevated experience may reserve Grandstand, fan zone, club, and loge-style seats. Tickets for those seats are available starting today. Pricing for the aforementioned seating currently ranges from $39 to $131.

You can buy tickets here: Lee Brice | 2026 Concert Series