Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into tree in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A motorcyclist is in serious but stable condition after crashing into a tree on Thursday night in Garden City.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Ustick Road near West 43rd Street, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Police said the adult male rider lost control while going through a curve. The motorcycle left the road, went onto the center median and hit a tree.

The rider was treated at the scene by Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics before being taken by ambulance to a local trauma center.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet. Investigators also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or email STEP@gardencitypolice.org.

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