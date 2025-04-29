Motor officers from across North America gather in Garden City for annual training conference

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Motorcycle officers from across the U.S. and Canada are converging in Garden City this week for the North American Motor Officers Association annual conference.

The event brings together 116 motor officers for three days of specialized training designed to improve safety and performance on the road.

"We bring in a lot of training," said event organizer with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Siebert. "So as you can see behind me, most likely, there's a lot of cones and patterns set up."

Organizers say the courses replicate real-world challenges officers face, helping them practice tight maneuvers in a controlled setting.

"This keeps our motor officers trained up to where they can be out on the roads with the public and enforcing the traffic laws," said Siebert.

This year, Garden City is the host city — a point of pride for the local law enforcement community.

"It was an incredible undertaking. It was a lot of work, but the fruits of our labor are so amazing right now because to see the guys having a blast, smiles, they're getting challenged," said Siebert.

For many motor officers, it's also a chance to learn from peers across North America.

"It gives us as motorcycle officers the opportunity to refresh our skills and to hone our skills so that we can be safe when we're on the road," said Officer Kyle Wills with Boise Police.

The event isn't just for officers — the public is invited to attend as well.

"We want you guys to come down... We'd love to see you guys. So please come. Bring the kids," said Siebert.

The NAMOA conference is open to the public through Thursday at Expo Idaho.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.