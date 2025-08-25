Man arrested after domestic violence incident involving infant in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A man was arrested early Monday after police say he attempted to strangle his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Garden City.

Garden City Police responded around 2:55 a.m. to a home near 44th and Adams Streets, where police say Rodney Saenz tried to strangle his girlfriend. During the incident, the victim was pushed and landed on her 2-month-old baby. Neither the woman nor the infant suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Officers from Boise Police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. When initial attempts to contact Saenz inside the home failed, the Meridian/Garden City Special Tactics team and Boise Police Special Operations Unit were also called in.

Negotiators eventually reached Saenz by phone, and he surrendered peacefully.

Saenz was booked on felony charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The Garden City Police Department would like to thank the Boise Police, Meridian Police, Ada County Paramedics and Ada County Sheriff’s Office for helping to safely conclude this incident," Garden City Lt. Tyler Domeny said.