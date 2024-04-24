Local businesses donating proceeds to fallen officers family

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Local businesses in the Treasure Valley are donating proceeds and raising money for the family of fallen ACSO Deputy Tobin Bolter. On Tuesday, April 23, Old State Saloon in Eagle is hosting an auction with all of the money raised going to Bolter's wife.

On Saturday, April 27, Disciples Coffee Roasters in Garden City is giving 100% of their proceeds to the Bolter family.



Old State Saloon on Tuesday is also donating 50% of all food and drinks purchases to Bolter's wife.

Disciples Coffee Roasters will also accept donations and tips, all going to the Bolter family.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's a heartbreaking loss for many in the Treasure Valley as the death of a Sheriff's Deputy inspires business owners to step up and show support.

"We just want to do something for the family something for the community help heal," said Christian Melrose, operator of Disciples Coffee Roasters.

Christian Melrose and his brother at Disciples Coffee Roasters will donate all of their proceeds, tips, and donations Saturday morning to the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter. As a former officer, Melrose knows the pain personally.

"It just kind of hits home when somebody in a small community trying to protect the community goes down," said Melrose.

Other businesses in the Treasure Valley are also contributing like Old State Saloon in Eagle.

"Even though things can't be back to the way they were, we can support them the best that they can through gifts and prayer and support and everything else," said Mark Fitzpatrick, owner of Old State Saloon.

Owner Mark Fitzpatrick is a former officer from Newport Beach California who knew Bolter personally. They were friends who attended church together, faith being a huge part of his life.

"That was part of who he was, it was part of his whole life. It emanated from him when he spoke, when he was present wherever he was it was just who he was," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick holding a live auction Tuesday night with all proceeds going to Bolter's wife.

Both former officers share the same sentiment when it comes to losing someone in law enforcement.

"It hits you," said Fitzpatrick.

"It hits you where you don't want it to hit you. You feel heartbroken for the officer involved. You feel heartbroken for the family involved," said Melrose.

"A lot harder than a lot of other types of situations and jobs and everything. it's a brother and sister it's a family member and it's just very sorrowful," said Fitzpatrick.