'It has been an honor': Garden City Police Chief to retire

GARDEN CITY — The Garden City Police Chief, Cory Stambaugh, will retire in August, after serving for 31 years in law enforcement.

Garden City Mayor William Jacobs announced Chief Stambaugh's retirement on Tuesday, with Stambaugh's official retirement date set for Aug. 4.

Chief Stambaugh began and ended his law enforcement career with the Garden City Police Department.

Signing on in 1994, he first served as a volunteer reserve officer with GCPD. Stambaugh became a full-time officer in June 1995, serving as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant through May 2008.

He then joined the Boise Police Department in July 2008 as a patrol officer, later serving as a narcotics detective, K-9 handler, detective and sergeant, before returning to the Garden City Police Department in March of 2020.

Chief Stambaugh became the interim Chief of Police in July of 2023, following the retirement of Chief Rick Allen, and was later sworn in as Chief a month later.

“It has been an honor to serve our citizens for the past 31 years," Chief Stambaugh said, "I have worked with some of the finest police officers in the nation, who work hard to keep Idaho a great and safe place to live."

Mayor Williams nominated Garden City Police Lieutenant Tyler Domeny to succeed Stambaugh, who will take over the position on Aug. 5.