Investigation underway after motorcyclist dies in crash in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — At around 7:09 p.m. on July 25, Garden City police officers responded to a motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, according to a press release sent by the police department.

Lifesaving measures were performed after the motorcyclist struck a parked vehicle, but unfortunately, the individual did not survive.

The incident occurred near E. 36th St. and N. Osage St. in Garden City. The police department is advising the public to avoid the area if possible as they continue their investigation.

The Ada County Coroner's office plans to identify the victim once the next of kin has been notified.

“We would like to remind motorcyclist to ride cautiously and carefully while using safety equipment," said Lieutenant Tyler Domeny.

"Garden City, unfortunately, has seen an uptick in motorcycle accidents recently, with the motorcyclist being at fault”.

As the investigation continues, witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950.