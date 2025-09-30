Hospice aide arrested by Garden City Police for grand theft

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Garden City Police apprehended a hospice worker for one count of Grand Theft and two counts of burglary.

The arrest comes on the heels of a reported theft on Sept. 19 near Riverside Drive and N. Lakemont Lane.

According to a news release from Garden City Police, officers discovered that Chyann Janes (31) of Boise had stolen some $30,000 worth of jewelry from multiple patients.

Following an investigation, officers say that Janes pawned her victims' stolen jewelry.

After contacting the pawn shops in question, law enforcement seized the jewelry, and a victim's husband positively identified some of the jewelry as belonging to his late wife.

Authorities say they later learned that Janes had also pawned a ring from another hospice patient living in Star.

During a traffic stop on Sept. 29, Chyann Janes was taken into custody and booked into Ada County Jail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30.