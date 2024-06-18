Hops 'N Homes hoping to help first time homebuyers

BOISE, Idaho — The housing market continues to climb and buying a home for the first time can be intimidating but Hops 'N Homes wants to help.



The group meets once a month around breweries in the Treasure Valley hosted by Realtor Allison Hanson and Carli Zismer.

The two hope to dispel myths about real estate and help everyone find the right fit for a home.

The housing market continues to climb. According to Boise Regional Realtors Median, sales prices are up $18,000 from last year but the Treasure Valley has something that most of the country doesn't —properties available.

"Right now, there's a lot more inventory which is great because we are starved for inventory nationwide, we don't have enough houses," said Realtor Alli Hanson.

The month of May also had the most single family homes sold since 2022 meaning buyers are out there but purchasing a home for the first time can be intimidating

"We know it can be really overwhelming when first time homebuyers are jumping in," Hanson said.

Alli Hanson is a realtor with JPAR Live local and, along with Loan consultant Carli Zimser, they are hoping to dispel some home buying fears by hosting Hops N Homes.

Home buyers like Brian Dietz, who took the course, remembering how it felt before taking the class, "It's hard it's really hard to to find out the information because no website is just as clear cut as just asking a person questions like can you have some burning questions that you can't figure out"

"We felt like there were just so many myths in the industry about what first time home buyers could and could not do," Hanson said.

And the myths Hanson says people believe are pretty common. "They're waiting for the market to crash, they're waiting for interest rates to come down or they're waiting for that mythical unicorn first home that is not a reality," Hanson said.

Dietz is glad some of those myths were dispelled for his first time buying a home

"Everything about the process was streamlined and they were really good at remembering the things that I had hang ups about," Dietz said.