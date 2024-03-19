Have you seen these carts on the Greenbelt? They are here to help.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Greenbelt Ambassador program is a volunteer-driven group ready to assist people on the Greenbelt. The volunteers help in a number of fields from providing assistance like directions and fixing flat bike tires, to patrolling for the Boise Police, to promoting safety and awareness to those who use the popular walking and biking trail.

Greenbelt Ambassadors is always looking for more volunteers, to sign up, click here.

Whether you need a map for directions, help with a flat bike tire or even just a bottle of water, they are here to help.

"There's not one thing that I don't love about this job, everything is wonderful," said Laura Gilkey, greenbelt ambassador.

Laura Gilkey joined the ambassadors in 2017 and like many of the volunteers in this group, her desire to help started with a love of the Greenbelt.

"I love every minute of it, I love getting out here in the morning, I love visiting with the people," said Gilkey.

"This Greenbelt and that Boise River are two of the greatest things that ever happened to this city," said Brent Vance, greenbelt ambassador.

I wanted to see what the ambassadors get to experience so I decided to hop in and join Brent Vance for a ride.

"So, I am inside one of the Greenbelt ambassador golf carts and Brent you were just saying a couple of seconds ago, what's your favorite part of all of this?" said Isaiah Sharp.

"Well we have dog treats that we pass out to all the dogs that we see on the greenbelt," said Vance.

"So if you happen to see one of these carts rolling around the greenbelt you know they've got some dog treats for your pup if you would like to have them," said Sharp.

Not more than a minute later, Brent and I got to feed some pups on the greenbelt.

"Now that just looks like fun," said Sharp.

"It is, to be honest with you, it makes my day," said Vance.

The program is made to assist Boise Police as they have biker patrols keeping an eye on the Greenbelt but at the core of the ambassadors, they desire to be a helping hand in the community.

"Helping people. Helping people," said Gilkey.