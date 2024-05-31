Gem State Jammin: Treasure Vally Roller Derby laces up for season start

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On June 1, Treasure Valley Roller Derby hosts their first match of the season at Expo Idaho. The showcase features 7 games, and 14 teams with the All-Stars closing out the night at 7:10 p.m.



A brand new men's team, part of the Caldwell Beet City Bombers, will make its debut on Saturday.

The event is from 9 am - 9 pm, for more information, click here.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Agile moves, speed, and Big hits.

You need it all to be the best in Treasure Valley Roller Derby but Katie Macdonald had a much slower start.

"I grew up roller skating a lot with my grandma and my sister. She would take us to the local roller rinks in southern California," said Macdonald, member of Treasure Valley Roller Derby.

But Sinister Kate took a break and didn't skate for almost 20 years before giving roller derby a try.

"I never had roller derby growing up," said Macdonald.

"I looked up when there was a practice and I just showed up and it has been love ever since," said Macdonald.

Now going into year 14 she's glad the off-season is over, ready to get back on 8 wheels.

"You miss having all your friends. You miss the skating aspect," said Macdonald.

"Truly, a community that I am now in and I don't think I can ever leave. I think I'm kind of stuck here which is a good thing," said Olivia Wargo, member of Treasure Valley Roller Derby.

Olivia Wargo known as Rainbow Rage in the rink started skating less than a year ago and says shes found more than just a sport.

"I've found family here. Far more than friendship. It's just, I mean it's so challenging, so overcoming those challenges with other people makes it far more rewarding," said Wargo.

"It's just such a nice staple in my life now that I can always rely on this sport, this team, this community," said Wargo.

Sinister Kate and Rainbow Rage encourage anyone interested to lace up and try roller derby.

"It genuinely is for anybody and I think that it can really show you how strong you are if you really let yourself believe that you can accomplish it," said Wargo.

"I feel like this year is our biggest year yet and it's only going to get bigger and better," said Macdonald.

