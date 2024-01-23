Garden Kitty: Non-profit works to lower cat population in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Community Cats Project (GCCCP) is a local non-profit that works to lower the number of stray cats in Garden City. The organization partners with Garden City which works with the Idaho Humane Society to spay, neuter, and return the felines to their outdoor homes.



One female cat can have up to 3 litters a year with 5 cats per pregnancy

Costs for feeding the cats is around $1,500 a month all taken care of through donation

GCCCP makes it no cost to the community to get their cat spayed or neutered

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It’s a problem that can sometimes be hard to spot but is a growing issue.

“You know, people would find them all the time and I just that was just something I had nightmares about,” said Donna Brown, President of Garden City Community Cats Project.

Donna Brown is talking about cats. Stray ones she would see throughout Garden City and so she started the Garden City Community Cats Project.

“We trapped 25 cats in one appointment. We got 25 cats. We were literally, people were throwing them in boxes and bringing them to my garage,” said Brown.

After trapping, the organization partners with Garden City which works with the Idaho Humane Society to spay, neuter, and then return the cats to their outdoor homes. Each encounter lowers the number of future kittens and more strays.

“One female cat can have three litters, at least three litters a year of five at least cats and then those kitties can have kitties within the year,” said Brown.

Brown, also in her effort, has gone door to door asking people if they need their cat taken care of for free.

“People would just literally start crying because it was just like why no one has cared and all of a sudden you are at my door, and you want to spay and neuter my cat,” said Brown.

Currently, the nonprofit has 45 caregivers helping these cats, and Brown hopes others will join to keep the population down.