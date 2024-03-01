Garden City theater highlighting first black Oscar winner

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Alley Repertory Theater is putting on a show highlighting the first black Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel. Boulevard of Bold Dreams will be hosted at Visual Arts Collective in Garden City.



Show start on March 1 and run through March 10

The play by LaDarrion Williams is three person black cast

McDaniel became the firs black artisit to win an Oscar for her role in Gone with the wind

ISAIAH SHARP

A look back in time on stage in Garden city. Hollywood, 1940. It was an Iconic time, especially for Black Actress Hattie McDaniel

“She was the first person of color to be nominated for an academy award and to win in that category,” said Shana Tavares, local actor.

Her story now in the spotlight at the Visual Arts Collective starring local actress Shana Tavares.

“It is a privilege and an honor to play her, and I hope that I'm able to bring about her spirit through this character I'm playing,” said Tavares.

The show Boulevard of Bold Dreams by Ladarrion Williams features a three-person black cast focused around the night McDaniel became the first black artist to win an Oscar. Something cast member Cynthia Atanga says changed history.

"How her winning this award really opened the gates for a lot of black actresses who never got a chance or who wouldn't have had a chance if she didn't start that," said Atanga.

For John Wicks who plays Arthur brooks in the story, he is glad Idahoans get to see this piece of black history.

"I'm grateful for the fact that the people here, that work here, that produce here are courageous enough to make this happen and bring black stories to life," said Wicks.

Tavares excited to bring this character to life.

“I hope they will walk away with an appreciation of Hattie McDaniel that they perhaps didn't have before,” said Tavares.

