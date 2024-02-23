Garden City principal receives $25,000 for excellence in education

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Milken Educator Award is given to the top 1% of educators in the U.S. On Thursday, Future Public School Principal Heather Efaw was given the title along with a $25,000 cash prize.

The award is considered "The Oscars" in education and only 75 people are selected every school year. This year the award will reach its 3,000th recipient reaching $75 million in individual financial prizes.

“When they said my name, I truly felt like overwhelmed,” said Efaw when receiving the award. “I just instantly was like; I feel really overwhelmed I am not deserving of this.”

Efaw joins Kelly Sheridan as the second and final recipient of the national award.

“She’s a transformational leader and her school is now a leader in the state. It’s a model for other schools,” said Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards.