Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGarden City

Actions

Garden City principal receives $25,000 for excellence in education

Posted at 5:17 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 19:17:25-05

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Milken Educator Award is given to the top 1% of educators in the U.S. On Thursday, Future Public School Principal Heather Efaw was given the title along with a $25,000 cash prize.

The award is considered "The Oscars" in education and only 75 people are selected every school year. This year the award will reach its 3,000th recipient reaching $75 million in individual financial prizes.

“When they said my name, I truly felt like overwhelmed,” said Efaw when receiving the award. “I just instantly was like; I feel really overwhelmed I am not deserving of this.”

Efaw joins Kelly Sheridan as the second and final recipient of the national award.

“She’s a transformational leader and her school is now a leader in the state. It’s a model for other schools,” said Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights