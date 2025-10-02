Garden City Police ask for help locating missing mother and infant

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Nunley and her three-month-old baby.

Abigail left her residence in Garden City on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and has not returned. She did not take any supplies to care for the child or additional clothing. At this time, there is no information regarding the clothing Abigail was wearing or the vehicle they may have left in.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 208-343-COPS (2677).