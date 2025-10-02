Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGarden City

Actions

Garden City Police ask for help locating missing mother and infant

garden city missing persons.png
Garden City Police
garden city missing persons.png
Posted

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Nunley and her three-month-old baby.

Abigail left her residence in Garden City on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and has not returned. She did not take any supplies to care for the child or additional clothing. At this time, there is no information regarding the clothing Abigail was wearing or the vehicle they may have left in.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 208-343-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Garden City reporter Riley Shoemaker