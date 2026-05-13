Garden City playground damaged in fire has been restored, city said

GARDEN CITY — Pamela J. Beaumont Riverfront Park is once again ready for play after a fire in Nov. 2025.

"After a devastating loss last fall, it's wonderful to see laughter and play return to Pam Beaumont River Front Park again," the city said.

Last Nov., police and fire crews responded to the park in the middle of the night, finding the playground equipment completely engulfed in flames.

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The City of Garden City announced that the new playground equipment has been officially installed.

The playground is used by the Ada County Boys & Girls Club, Future Public School, and any kids and families who use the Greenbelt, the city said.