Garden City officers who responded to active shooter receive Idaho Medal of Honor at State Capitol

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Tuesday, two Garden City police officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor for exhibiting remarkable courage during an active shooter situation in the 9200 block of W. Stoneham Drive on Aug. 9, 2023.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who serves as the Chairman of the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission, presented the medals during an official ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol.

On the day of the active shooter incident, Sergeant Leon Dennis and Corporal Sikko Barghoorn with the Garden City Police Department arrived at the scene. They discovered that an innocent person, identified in body cam footage from the incident as an 18-year-old male, was inside the residence along with an active shooter.

Garden City Police Department

After hearing gunshots inside the house, the two officers entered the residence to apprehend the suspect, stop the shooting, and remove the innocent person.

“When lives hung in the balance, they didn't hesitate to charge toward the danger and risk their own lives to save people they'd never met. This is the heroism that defines our men and women in blue, and Idaho is safer because of officers like them.” - Raúl Labrador, Idaho Attorney General

Upon entering the home, the two officers came under fire. Law enforcement then returned fire and ultimately took the active shooter suspect into custody while removing the bystander safely. Neither the suspect nor the innocent person was injured in the incident.

WATCH: Body cam footage of the incident

Per Idaho Code § 67-8801, the Idaho Medal of Honor is awarded to a law enforcement official who "distinguished himself or herself by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of duty."

ALSO READ | Police conduct active shooter training at Middleton High School before new school year