Garden City Mayor will not seek reelection

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After serving five terms as the Mayor of Garden City, John Evans announced last week that he will not seek reelection this upcoming November.

RELATED: Mayor John Evans says Pro Soccer and new community park will make Garden City a destination city

John Evans became the Mayor of Garden City in 2006 after spending a decade on the city council. During his time as Mayor, Evans welcomed pro soccer to Expo Idaho as a larger overhaul of the former Les Bois horse racing track. His legacy will include ushering Garden City into a new era of economic revitalization.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the extraordinary men and women who serve the citizens of this special and unique town of 13,000." - Mayor John Evans





So far, it's unclear who will be running to replace Evans as the new mayor of Garden City in 2026.