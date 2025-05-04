Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGarden City

Actions

Garden City Mayor will not seek reelection

John Evans 4.jpg
Garden City Facebook Page
John Evans 4.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — After serving five terms as the Mayor of Garden City, John Evans announced last week that he will not seek reelection this upcoming November.

RELATED: Mayor John Evans says Pro Soccer and new community park will make Garden City a destination city

John Evans became the Mayor of Garden City in 2006 after spending a decade on the city council. During his time as Mayor, Evans welcomed pro soccer to Expo Idaho as a larger overhaul of the former Les Bois horse racing track. His legacy will include ushering Garden City into a new era of economic revitalization.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the extraordinary men and women who serve the citizens of this special and unique town of 13,000." - Mayor John Evans

So far, it's unclear who will be running to replace Evans as the new mayor of Garden City in 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Garden City reporter Riley Shoemaker