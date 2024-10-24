Garden City Library hosts election booth for kids to vote on their favorite foods and more

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Library is helping children learn about the importance of voting through an interactive activity.



Kids can vote on topics such as their favorite dinner— pizza or tacos— as well ice cream flavors, games and pets.

The activity is designed to spark conversation with kids and their parents about voting, while encouraging early civic engagement.

Over 240 ballots have been cast so far, and the kids polls close at 8pm on November 5th.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It’s a question that may seem simple, but here at the Garden City Library, it’s teaching kids a lesson in civic engagement.

“This is our kids voting booth. It was just created as a way for kids to have fun and vote. But we do hope that it sparks conversation between kids and their parents or caregivers about the importance of voting during election time,” says Amanda Berardinelli, Programs and Outreach Manager.

The ballot includes some big decisions—favorite dinner, favorite ice cream flavor, and even the best game or pet. It's all part of the library's efforts to make learning about voting engaging and interactive.

With over 240 ballots cast so far, “oh yeah great turn out” says Berardinelli.

The voting booth has been a big hit. The hope is to inspire these young voters to see the value in participating, even if right now it's just about choosing between pizza and tacos.

For Amanda Berardinelli and the folks at the Garden City library, it’s more than just a fun activity—it’s a way to build future citizens.

“Oh yeah, the kids are having so much fun and it's really fun to see the parents help them decide what to vote for and kind of figure out how to vote,” says Berardinelli.

