Garden City man finds invasive snapping turtle in front yard; officials urge residents to report sightings

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City homeowner got an unexpected surprise last month when he found an invasive snapping turtle in the mulch outside his front door.

Scott McKelvey said he and his wife, Eva, were walking home from the Greenbelt when they spotted the large reptile in their front yard.

"He was right on the ground right here in the mulch," McKelvey said. "I have no idea how it got here or why it was here because it's a good 30 yards from our pond."

WATCH | How a Garden City man handled a snapping turtle outside his home

How a Garden City man handled a snapping turtle outside his home

At first, McKelvey considered moving the turtle to a nearby pond. But after searching online, he realized it was a snapping turtle — an invasive species in Idaho.

"When I looked at it, it had really long claws on its feet and it had a tail that had spines, and it was reminiscent of what you'd see in a dinosaur," McKelvey said. "It was not a friendly turtle."

Instead of releasing it, McKelvey contacted Idaho Fish and Game. He said wildlife officers told him he could bring the turtle to them if he felt comfortable safely capturing it.

"They told me that I could either dispatch it myself or I could bring it to them and they would dispatch it," McKelvey said. "And what I've come to learn, dispatch means humanely kill or euthanize."

The City of Garden City says there have been several snapping turtle sightings in recent weeks and is reminding residents to keep their distance and report any sightings to the Idaho Invasive Species Hotline. Officials say people should only attempt to move a snapping turtle if it poses an immediate safety threat and they can do so safely.

McKelvey, who has previous experience handling turtles, said he wore thick construction gloves while placing the animal into a bucket.

"All I know is that the claws did not penetrate, and I'm very thankful," he said. "If I'd been wearing just regular garden gloves, I'm pretty sure that I would have felt it more."

The Idaho Reptile Zoo in Garden City has also rescued multiple snapping turtles but says it is currently at capacity. Zoo staff say as development continues across the Treasure Valley, people are increasingly likely to encounter both native and invasive wildlife searching for habitat.

Officials encourage anyone who spots what appears to be a snapping turtle not to approach or handle the animal unless absolutely necessary for safety. Instead, they should report the sighting to the Idaho Invasive Species Hotline at 877-336-8676.