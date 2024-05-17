Garden City educator hoping to be America's favorite teacher

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Kate Bauer is a third grade teacher at Future Public School and she needs your help. The educator has made it to the top 1% of teachers in the America's Favorite Teacher contest. Bauer hopes to buy a home with the prize winnings so she can continue to teach in the Treasure Valley.

Most kids start out in a class like this, taking tests and learning different subjects, but when teachers take the time to show special interest it can lead to incredible things.

"When I was scared or like sad about something, she was there for me," said Quincy Falconer.

Quincy Falconer is in fifth grade at future public school but still remembers his teacher two years ago Kate Bauer, better known as Ms. Kate, and remembers her for more than just what she taught.

"She has a lot of love she is very kind and helpful," said Falconer.

"When you teach those skills of loving yourself like being self-aware you see those throughout the day," said Kate Bauer, teacher at Future Public School.

Ms. Kate is vying for the title of America's favorite teacher, reaching the top one percent of educators across the country. Parents like Quincy's mom Haley Falconer say her teaching goes well beyond classroom curriculum.

"He's a kid who feels really big feelings. The good and the bad. I think there's so much joy that he was able to experience with her and find ways to show that weren't disruptive but also when things are frustrating, and she's been able to experience some of those disappointments with him and teach him through it," said Haley Falconer, Quincy's mom.

Even the custodian sang her praises.

"Ms. Kate, she is the best girl here. She's very nice, very sweet, very smart," Tony Alayo, custodian and maintenance at Future Public School.

Ms. Kate hopes to invest in a home if she wins the twenty-thousand-dollar cash prize so she can stay and teach here in the Treasure Valley, but even if she doesn't take the top prize she says she'll keep investing in her students.

"You know, if I win, I win, but if I don't I feel like I have so many people backing me which feels really nice," said Bauer.

"It's for the kids you know what I mean like the kids are so awesome here they're like super inclusive and I feel like they make everyone feel like welcome," said Bauer.