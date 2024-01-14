Firefighters need your help to battle winter; Here are a few tips!

Winter weather is in full force in Idaho and Treasure Valley first responders need your help.



Make sure to manage and shovel snow near your home

Help people who can't shovel snow keep their space clear

Avoid travel if possible. Less vehicles on the road equals fewer crashes and faster response times

Keep fire hydrants clear and don't shovel snow onto roadways

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Another winter storm is upon us and treasure valley first responders are asking for your help.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp to tell you a couple of things that firefighters are asking us to do right now in order to stay safe and make their work a little easier.

Winter is here, bringing in plenty of snow and rough conditions for everyone which can make it harder for first responders to do their job but there are several ways to help.

“It’s all the little things that add up. We can control only the things that we can control and so we certainly encourage everybody else to take the mindset too,” said Jordan Reese, deputy chief with the Meridian fire department.

Some of those little things are shoveling snow.

“Make sure you are maintaining your driveway and sidewalks and the entrance to your house,” said Reese.

“Managing the snow on your own property, not shoveling it into the roadways, you know that's really going to help us out,” said Reese.

Keeping things like fire hydrants clear is important too. Also be aware that during tougher weather it will take longer for responders to get to calls.

“We just have increased response times, you know, our crews are going to remain safe, and we just can't drive as fast when the roads aren't in good condition,” said Reese.

But every bit of help matters and lets deputy chief Jordan Reese and his team accomplish their work.

“Just the little things that you can control help us to keep our community safe and all of us able to do our jobs,” said Reese.

One of the simplest things you can do right now is just stay indoors. Staying off the roadways, prevents crashes and allows their response times to go down. So, if you can, just try to stay at home.

Reporting in Garden city, I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp for Idaho news 6.