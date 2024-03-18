Experts share tips on spring flooding

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — March 17th - 23rd is flood awareness week in Idaho. The purpose is to help Idahoans keep an eye on the potential for increased flooding during Spring.



Flooding is most common near waterways like rivers, streams, and creeks.

Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms can rapidly shift road conditions.

If you see standing water on a roadway experts say it's best to "Turn around and don't drown."

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Spring can bring many things, warmer weather, longer days, and more water but with that comes increasing concerns for flooding.

"Whether that's flash flooding, snow melt, rain or snow, Idaho sees a little bit of flooding each year," Ben Roeber preparedness and protection branch chief with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

Even a little bit of flooding can cause a lot of damage. That's why Governor Brad Little declared March 17th – 23rd flood awareness week.

"It is something we like to keep on everybody's mind each and every year and spring is a great time for us to do that every year," said Roeber.

Areas prone to flooding include low elevations along major rivers but, "Even smaller creeks and streams can be susceptible to flooding," Troy Lindquist, service hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Last week, I showed you the section of the Boise River where city crews are working to reinforce the river banks to protect the Garden City greenbelt from erosion.

"It was dangerous, I mean for a long time it was very dangerous," said Bonnie Peacher, Boise resident.

State and city leaders prioritize maintenance and monitoring to prevent flooding across the Treasure Valley, but even with these precautions, Idahoans need to keep an eye on changing conditions.

"If there's a threat for thunderstorms and heavy rain people need to be aware that there may be a flash flood threat," said Lindquist.

If you also see standing water on the roadway, your best bet is, "Turn around and don't drown," said Lindquist.

"Turn around and don't drown. It can happen 12 months out of the year so these are good awareness tips to be aware of for everybody to be prepared," said Roeber.