Driver seriously injured after colliding with a parked vehicle

Garden City Police
GARDEN CITY — A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a parked vehicle in Garden City on Friday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. last night, Garden City Police responded to a traffic collision at a business located at the 7300 block of W State St.

According to a Garden City Police press release, the driver of a beige Chrysler Pacifica collided with a parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was unoccupied.

Officers found the Chrysler driver unresponsive. The Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the driver before he was transported to a local trauma center.

Garden City Police are investigating the events leading up to the collision and encourage witnesses to contact Corporal. Biagi at mbiagi@gardencitypolice.org.

