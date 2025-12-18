Driver dies after serious-injury crash in Garden City parking lot

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The driver involved in a serious-injury traffic collision in Garden City has died, police said on Thursday morning.

Garden City Police initially responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, at a business off of West State Street. Officers arrived to find that a beige Chrysler Pacifica collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle in a parking lot.

The driver was found unresponsive. Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics provided medical aid, and the driver was transported to a local trauma center, where they were previously listed in serious condition.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the driver has since died. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s identity at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Cpl. Matt Biagi at mbiagi@gardencitypolice.org.