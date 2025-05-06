Driver arrested by Garden City Police for driving 122 mph down Chinden

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Sunday, May 4th, an officer with the Garden City Police witnessed a white BMW going approximately 122 miles per hour westbound down Chinden Boulevard near the intersection of Maple Grove Road.

A release from the Garden City Police Department indicates the officer used radar to record the driver's top speed. The speed limit in that area is marked at 50 miles per hour.

The driver, Manuel Mendez, was stopped by officers near Chinden Ridge.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Mendez had a suspended driver's license, expired insurance, and expired registration. He received citations for the expired documents as well as for "Driving Without Privileges."

"His reckless disregard for the rest of the traveling public is frightening. I am thankful that Mendez did not hurt anyone and encourage everyone to follow the traffic laws.” - Chief Cory Stambaugh

Mendez was charged with reckless driving and booked into Ada County Jail.