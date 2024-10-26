District 16 State Senate candidates speak on growth, affordability and abortion

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — In the race for Idaho's District 16 State Senate seat, Republican challenger Doug Rich and incumbent Democrat Ali Rabe are set to face off amid issues of growth and affordability.



Both candidates, deeply rooted in Idaho, emphasize the need for thoughtful management of the state's rapid changes, particularly regarding housing.

Rich advocates for reducing the tax burden on groceries to alleviate financial strain on residents, while Rabe highlights the urgent need for affordable housing and improved infrastructure.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In Idaho's District 16 race for State Senate, two candidates with deep roots in Idaho are hoping to secure a seat in the statehouse during a time of rapid change. Doug Rich, the Republican challenger, is running for the first time, while Democrat Ali Rabe seeks re-election.

Raised in Idaho, Rabe is a mother and the director of the housing nonprofit, Jesse Tree. She, like Rich, has witnessed firsthand the shifts shaping their home state.

"I'm from Idaho. I really care about the state and want to make sure that we address the challenges that we're facing, especially as our state changes a lot with population growth," says District 16 State Senator Ali Rabe (D).

Both candidates agree growth needs to be managed thoughtfully, but their approaches diverge. Rich advocates for limited regulation, while Rabe emphasizes traffic and infrastructure improvements as critical to sustainable growth. Her top priority, though, remains tackling Idaho's housing crisis, a focus she's acted on by securing funds for affordable housing.

"We're hearing from employers that their employees can't afford to live here... So my focus in the legislature has been on addressing one of our biggest issues, which is a housing crisis," says Rabe.

Doug Rich moved to Boise in the 1940s and has lived here ever since with his wife of 60 years, Madge, raising their children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren. He shares Rabe’s concerns about affordability.

"I grew up in the East End... it's been a great place to live. I raised my family here. And it's interesting how it's evolved over time," says Republican candidate for District 16 State Senate, Doug Rich (R).

Rich believes reducing the tax burden on groceries could relieve Idahoans’ financial strain.

"I live close to Winco here, and I shop there... The tax on groceries is the most debilitating for people who are poor, without funds, than anything," says Rich.

Alongside affordability, abortion has emerged as another polarizing topic in this race. Rabe has voiced her concerns over Idaho’s restrictive abortion laws.

"We have a very restrictive abortion ban that doesn't allow women to have an abortion even when their health or life can be at risk," says Ali Rabe.

Rich identifies as pro-life but supports exceptions for the life of the mother, underscoring his commitment to care for all involved.

"I'm pro-life for all life... If there are circumstances that are life-threatening for either one of them, there are competent and wise, hopefully, medical and legal things that allow for those things to be addressed properly," says Rich.