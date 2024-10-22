Competing plans to tackle affordability shape Idaho District 16 House Seat B race

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Todd Achilles (D) and Jackie Davidson (R) are the candidates for Idaho District 16’s Seat B, each presenting different approaches to key issues.



Todd Achilles, a Democrat, focuses on affordability, citing the need to address high living costs and overturn the state’s abortion ban.

Jackie Davidson, a Republican, prioritizes lowering taxes, including eliminating the grocery sales tax and preserving Idaho's current abortion laws.

Both candidates emphasize their long-standing connections to Idaho but offer contrasting solutions for its future.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As voters prepare to cast their ballots for Idaho District 16's Seat B House race, two candidates — Todd Achilles and Jackie Davidson— are presenting their visions for how best to serve Idahoans. Achilles, a Democrat, and Davidson, a Republican, both have strong ties to Idaho but offer different approaches.

Todd Achilles emphasizes a focus on making life more affordable for Idahoans. "We’ve really got a crisis of affordability in Idaho," he says. "We are paying too much for housing, too much for food, too much for health care, too much for gas. And it’s that combination — the gap between what people are making and what it costs to live here — that is squeezing too many folks."

Achilles, who has a background in public service and the tech industry, stresses that addressing rising rent prices is critical. "One of the things we've been doing research on is the likelihood that landlords are colluding to raise prices. We’re spending more time figuring out how to stop that now and bring relief, and then looking at potential legislation for the next session."

Achilles is also vocal about healthcare, making the overturning of Idaho’s current abortion ban a top priority, citing it as a barrier for families and businesses in the state. "It’s not only an unconscionable restriction on women's health, but it also makes it very risky to start families," he argues.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent, Jackie Davidson, offers a different vision. A grandmother and long-time Idahoan, Davidson focuses on lowering taxes and reducing government spending. Backed by Idaho Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, Davidson advocates for eliminating the state’s grocery sales tax. "One of my goals is to eliminate the sales tax on groceries," she says. "With the current price of groceries, I think that could actually pass this year. We’re looking for different ways to give more money back to the citizens of Idaho."

Davidson also supports preserving Idaho’s current abortion laws, which she believes protect both the mother and the unborn child. "I think the abortion law as it is now is good. I don't believe in abortion. I think the child has just as much right as the adult," she explains.

Additionally, Davidson is an advocate for 'school choice' policies, aiming to increase families' access to private schools or homeschool education. "I love Idaho. I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve seen it grow, and I want to keep the values and goodness of Idaho intact because I think we all love Idaho," says Davidson.