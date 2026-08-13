ADA COUNTY, Idaho — After months of following the case and speaking with witnesses and animal welfare advocates, Idaho News 6 was in court on Thursday as George Gebran learned his sentence after reaching a plea agreement in the animal cruelty case.

Gebran, of Eagle, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty involving the unlawful discharge of a firearm within Garden City limits.

WATCH | Eagle man sentenced in Garden City animal cruelty case

‘Cat Killer’ yelled in court as Eagle man sentenced in Garden City animal cruelty case

When Judge Tollefson asked Gebran why he was pleading guilty, he responded, “I killed the cat with an air rifle.”

Garden City Prosecutor Charles I. Wadams said the case sends a message about how the city handles animal cruelty.

“If you hurt an animal in Garden City, you will go to jail," said Wadams.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped half of the charges Gebran originally faced. His defense maintained in court that only one cat was shot.

RELATED | Eagle man accused of animal cruelty now facing additional charges

The incident happened in February near Alworth and 51st streets. In an earlier interview with Idaho News 6, the case's main witness said they saw Gebran shooting at cats that had been trapped in cages on his property.

“I leaned against my fence over here and I noticed a bald man shooting at some cats that had been trapped in some cages. I instantly ran towards him… I pled with him multiple times, just you know, ‘please give them to me. I'll take them off your hands.’ Nothing, he wouldn't. He said, he kept repeating to me that ‘these cats are doomed," the witness previously told Idaho News 6.

READ MORE | Witness recalls 'extreme shock' after alleged cat shooting in Garden City; suspect wanted by police

Wadams said the city does not distinguish between different types of domesticated animals when it comes to cruelty.

“If you’re cruel to them, torture them cruelly – you will go to jail. It doesn't matter if it's a cat or a dog, a domesticated animal. We do not tolerate cruelty to anything," Wadams said.

During Thursday's hearing, Gebran's defense attorney argued that his client should not serve jail time on misdemeanor charges. The defense also said Gebran and his family have faced harassment and death threats related to the case.

That tension spilled into the courthouse during the defense attorney's statement. Two people were detained after disrupting the proceedings. One person yelled “Cat Killer” before leaving the courtroom.

Both people were released from detention shortly after court ended.

“Mr. Gebran is being held accountable and I just ask everybody to let the judicial system and the sheriff take care of that and just trust the judge and the government to make sure that the justice is served in this case. Justice has been served," Wadams said.

Idaho Humane Society veterinary expert witness Dr. Hillary Hooberman also spoke with Idaho News 6.

“We're just happy to work alongside the prosecutor's office to help ensure that those who mistreat animals are brought to justice," Dr. Hooberman said.

A spokesperson for the Garden City Community Cat Project said the group believes animal cruelty cases should carry tougher penalties. The group had hoped Gebran's charges would be upgraded to felonies and said it was disappointed with the sentence.

RELATED | Animal cruelty case draws protesters at Ada County Courthouse

The court ordered Gebran to pay more than $1,000 and sentenced him to 14 days in jail. Six days will be served behind bars, while the remaining eight days can be completed through alternatives such as community service.

Gebran was also sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

If he violates probation, he could be required to serve the remainder of a 166-day jail sentence.

Idaho News 6 has been following the case since the February shooting, including interviews with witnesses, animal welfare advocates and Garden City officials.