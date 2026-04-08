BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle man accused of shooting cats trapped in cages made his initial court appearance Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse, where he was met by a group of protesters calling for stronger charges.

WATCH | Animal cruelty case draws protesters at Ada County Courthouse

Animal cruelty case draws protesters at Ada County Courthouse

George Gebran was granted four additional weeks to prepare for his pre-trial conference. He is currently facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and two misdemeanor charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm.

The case stems from allegations that Gebran shot cats that had been trapped in cages, prompting outrage from animal advocates in the Treasure Valley.

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Several protesters gathered outside the courthouse before and after the hearing, holding signs and calling for justice. Many also sat in the courtroom to observe the proceedings.

Terry Brodt, a local cat advocate, said those who attended are committed to seeing the legal process through.

“For someone to kill animals that they have trapped deliberately—and they are helpless to defend themselves—is immoral, and it's wrong,” Brodt said. “We’re here to support the legal process and to see justice served.”

Advocates are urging prosecutors to elevate the charges from misdemeanors to felonies, arguing the severity of the alleged actions warrants stronger penalties.

Gebran is expected to return to court on May 20 for his pre-trial conference.