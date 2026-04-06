GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning caused significant property damage at a Garden City car dealership, leaving several vehicles badly damaged in its wake.

According to police, the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Advantage Auto Sales. Authorities say a vehicle slammed into the dealership lot, striking multiple cars and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

WATCH — Aftermath of Sunday's crash Monday morning

Car crash into Garden City dealership leaves multiple vehicles heavily damaged

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the crash, with several vehicles visibly wrecked - some with crushed panels and others pushed out of place from the impact.

Police confirmed that the incident involved only one vehicle and resulted in a single injury. The extent of that injury has not been released.

As of Monday morning, investigators have not confirmed whether the driver was under the influence or if any arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.