Boise's job market evolves: Employers need people with these key skills

GARDEN CITY — Boise’s job market is growing and changing.

At the Riverside Hotel on Tuesday, IBL's Spring Idaho Job & Career Fair brought together employers and job seekers under one roof, offering a closer look at what opportunities are available and how the Treasure Valley workforce is evolving.

From career changes to comebacks, the event offered more than just job postings. The fair offered a real-time snapshot of what the Treasure Valley job market looks like in 2025.

“Everybody has been super helpful, super upbeat, super encouraging. I feel inspired,” said job seeker Angela Dahlin. “I've been out of the workforce for almost 10 years, and this is helping me explore what's out there.”

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, employment in the Boise region has grown steadily over the past year, especially in healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services.

Cordell McDougald, with Express Staffing Professionals, said he’s seeing demand across a wide range of roles—from hands-on trade work to office-based positions.

“There’s a lot going on in the Valley right now. You can see it everywhere—Boise with Micron, Nampa and Caldwell with everything going up out there— from production and manufacturing,” McDougald explained. “Companies are looking for high-quality, high-skill right now, but they're also looking for general labor and even entry-level office positions.”

Many job seekers are exploring new career paths, including Alan Manning, who recently left trucking.

“I wanted to see what else is available,” Manning said. “There seem to be a lot of good employers here. I feel like the time was well spent.”

McDougald said employers are also prioritizing candidates who demonstrate strong communication skills.

“My top tip for folks is communication,” he said. “Just be willing to pick up the phone and talk to somebody.”

For people like Angela, that first step back into the workforce can feel daunting, but events like this help bridge the gap.

“Everyone just made me feel like, yeah— you know, you're hireable,” Dahlin said.