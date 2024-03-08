Boise Roadster Show celebrates 51 years

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Roadster Show will be at Expo Idaho March 8th-10th showcasing hundreds of cars and celebrating 51 years running in Treasure Valley.



Over 200 cars will be on display along with vendors and other activities.

Showtimes: Friday- Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“It’s just an enjoyment. There's nothing like seeing the look on somebody's face when their car actually makes it and is in the car show,” said Chris Jaggers, car enthusiast.

Chris Jaggers has been a staple at the Boise Roadster Show for most of its life, first entering vehicles in 1976. He also owns a customs shop in Middleton and says watching the advancement of cars is what brings him back every year.

“Times have changed I'm my 40-something years of car showing from very very custom type odd cars built to a very high-tech technological type cars,” said Jaggers.

This show hosts over 200 hundred cars displaying the oldest and newest driving machines.

“From import cars to sports cars to hot rods to wing sprint cars to drag cars to latest greatest builds,” said John New, co-producer of the Boise Roadster Show.

John New has a front seat to many of the Treasure Valley’s best vehicles following in his dad's footsteps and keeping the show running.

“This is just what brought my dad happiness,” said New.

This year also marks ten years after Dad's passing and New feels there's no better way to honor him than to keep alive what he grew up with.

“Since diaper hood you know I mean this has been our whole life is the drag strip and our Boise roadster shows,” said New.