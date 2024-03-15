Boise River being reinforced for upcoming spring water flows

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is working on a section of the Boise River near Garden City to help prevent erosion along the greenbelt when water flows increase later this season.



City crews are adding hundreds of cubic feet of material to enforce riverbanks at the Wylie Lane Bank Stabilization Project

The small portion of the greenbelt between Veteran's Memorial Park and Expo Idaho is expected to reopen on April 1

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Really good to see all these improvements in here," said Boise resident Bonnie Peacher.

Despite the sound of construction, improvements along the greenbelt are welcome for long-time Boise residents like Bonnie Peacher.

"I feel, it's like a little gem. A hidden gem," said Peacher.

Crews are moving hundreds of cubic feet of rock, dirt, and boulders to reinforce the riverbanks ahead of rising river levels later this year.

Peacher remembers previous springs when high water years led to erosion along some sections of the greenbelt.

"It was dangerous I mean for a long time it was really dangerous," said Peacher.

"If you had come here six months ago, what you would have seen is a very steep drop off into the river," Parks Resource Superintendent for the City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department Sara Arkle said. "Clearly, some significant erosion had occurred. We had barriers up and rerouted the greenbelt to make sure people could still utilize this important corridor."

So, the city is taking action now to protect the area.

"It can be a balance between a wild experience and an urban waterway," said Arkle.

Giving confidence to residents like Peacher.

"It makes us feel a little safe that's for sure," said Peacher.