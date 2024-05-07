Boise Hawks prep for opening day

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Hawks are drawing close to their first home game of the 2024 season. Opening day for the Pioneer league baseball team is May 21 against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.



For tickets, click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Whether it's the crack of a bat or the pop of a glove, nothing sounds more like spring than baseball.

“You just feel like a kid again honestly,” said D.J. Poteet, outfielder for the Boise Hawks.

Poteet, like many on the Hawks, had a passion for the game long before he took to a batting cage

“As young as I remember, I mean, I was playing like four or five years old,” said Poteet.

“I remember my parents saying I would be two years old and I’d have a bat in my hands type thing,” said Connor Butler, pitcher for the Boise Hawks.

Butler does more pitching than batting now a days, but the former Bishop Kelly student grew up watching the Hawks when they were affiliated with the Chicago Cubs.

“I grew up watching the games here, so it's kind of neat to be playing for them now,” said Butler.

Poteet coming all the way from Atlanta Georgia to play ball and now in his second year in Boise has a love for the Treasure Valley and its fans.

“Maybe biased, but I think it's the best place to play in the league,” said Poteet. “I know the fan base is really excited. I think we get the best attendance on average in the league which is really cool."

