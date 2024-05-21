Boise Hawks gear up for Opening day

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — It's opening day for the Boise Hawks as the Pioneer League teams prepare for their 2024 season. The Hawks open up a six-game home stand against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.



The first pitch for Tuesday's game is expected to be at 7:05 p.m.

It’s been a long wait for the Treasure Valley’s Pioneer League team, but the time has come for the Boise Hawks.

“The vibe, the crowd the energy, you know these guys are chopping at the bit. They can’t wait to start,” said Gary Van Tol, manager of the Boise Hawks.

“It always seems a little more special. There's just a better energy in the ballpark or opening day,” said John Gides, director of grounds for the Boise Hawks.

John Gides takes care of the grounds and is ready to see his work in play

"It's going to be exciting to actually have a real game out there and see how the field plays," said Gides.

Of course, every blade of grass must be ready for the first pitch, but Gides tells me it's the infield that's key to a good game

"The dirt is where you make your money in baseball," said Gides.

Gides tells me the mix and moisture of the infield is vital to players playing the best baseball

"It's just a huge part of the game I mean most of the game is played on the dirt," said Gides.

"There's a lot of attention on the edges. So typically, that's where a lot of our attention goes along with the mound. the plate those high traffic areas is where we focused the most," said Gides.

Gides started working on golf courses and has been with the hawks making their Diamond shine for 5 years.

Manager Gary Van Tol knows without him, nine innings wouldn't be the same.

"It is critical to how our guys play the game and we are very appreciative for the surface that we have and it's all because of john and his crew," said Van Tol.

"It's his garden, we have a lot of respect for it," said Van Tol.