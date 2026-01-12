Athletic Club Boise continues building roster with four new signings

GARDEN CITY, Boise — Athletic Club Boise announced four new player signings on Monday as the club continues building its roster ahead of its inaugural season in USL League One.

The club also highlighted Blake Bodily, who was announced last week as the first player signing in team history. The newest additions are Charlie Adams, Jonathan Ricketts, Nick Moon and Jake Dengler.

The club says the four new signings bring professional experience from multiple levels of the USL, along with time playing overseas and in Major League Soccer.

AC Boise says more roster announcements are planned later this month as preseason training approaches.

