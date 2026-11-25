GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time when communities come together to give back to those in need, like at the Boise Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving banquet, where they fed hundreds of people Tuesday.

“It’s a struggle, especially financially, but also emotionally because it’s supposed to be a time of being together with family," said Victor Sandovol, who currently lives at the River of Life Men’s Shelter in Boise.

Sandovol says the holidays can be a tough time of year for folks, but a warm meal and a feeling of community certainly help.

“It makes me appreciate everything that I’m thankful for. Even though I’m on a rough road right now, the light is at the end of the tunnel. I’m reaching for it," said Sandovol.

WATCH: See how the community came together to feed hundreds of neighbors

Annual Thanksgiving banquet feeds hundreds, plus where you can find a free Thanksgiving meal

More than a hundred volunteers spent their Tuesday feeding neighbors in need.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring hope and happiness and give people a chance to do something special for a holiday that they probably can’t afford to do for themselves," said Mick Armstrong, who volunteered at the event.

This is the Boise Rescue Mission’s 24th year hosting the banquet that is open to all. This year they fed about 600 people at their Garden City banquet and about 1,400 people over the weekend at their Nampa banquet.

“I think for our guest here it means a little bit of normal and maybe a season of their life where nothing feels normal," said Jen Barth, President and CEO of the Rescue Mission.

She says they want people to feel like they belong.

“Having shelter insecurities and a holiday is just a double whammy for some of our guests, so to be able to come here it feels like family; they feel loved, they feel seen, and I think overall they don’t feel forgotten when they’re here," added Barth.

There were also food boxes available for folks to be able to take and cook their own Thanksgiving meals at home — and there is more generosity to be found around the valley.

If you’re looking for a place to get a free Thanksgiving plate, there are a few options:

The Salvation Army is hosting a Thanksgiving lunch in Nampa on Wednesday the 25th at 11 a.m.

On Thanksgiving Day:

The Boise Rescue Mission will be serving traditional Thanksgiving meals at their shelters.

The Boise Stage Stop will serve free Thanksgiving dinner to all CDL truck drivers and one guest.

CopenRoss Crafthouse and Grill in Boise is hosting a veterans Thanksgiving meal at noon, where they’ll serve 100 meals to vets, their families and any neighbors who need a plate on the holiday.