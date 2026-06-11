GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Just weeks after facing the possibility of closure, the Idaho Reptile Zoo is continuing its mission of rescuing animals and educating the public, thanks in part to a strong show of support from the community.

The nonprofit organization, now located near Chinden Boulevard and 37th Street in Garden City, serves as both a reptile rescue and educational resource for schools, families and state agencies across Idaho.

WATCH: After facing closure, Idaho Reptile Zoo keeps rescuing animals and educating families

After facing closure, Idaho Reptile Zoo keeps rescuing animals and educating families

Among its many residents is Hope, a ball python rescued from a local pet store after she became ill. Hope's story is just one of thousands the zoo has encountered over the years.

In 2024 alone, the Idaho Reptile Zoo took in more than 1,000 animals. Many arrived sick, abandoned, surrendered by owners or at risk of euthanasia.

Oscar, a bearded dragon at the zoo was found abandoned. "He was found in a dumpster with his whole enclosure broken and glass everywhere. We rescued him and nursed him back to health," a volunteer said.

The rescue efforts have inspired volunteers like Sophia Smith, a local high school student who spends her free time helping care for animals and teaching visitors about reptiles.

"I've always loved snakes. I've been holding snakes since I was like 2 years old," Smith said.

She says one of the most rewarding parts of volunteering is seeing visitors leave with a new appreciation for reptiles.

"Every single time someone's like, 'Oh my goodness, I'll tell my friends about this,' or we get a donation, I just feel so appreciative because I really do love this place," Smith said.

The zoo's future became uncertain last October when the organization was forced to leave its Boise location after the building changed ownership.

Founder Tyler Messina said the sudden relocation came with significant expenses and nearly forced the nonprofit to shut down.

"The community didn't like that response. They didn't like that we were going to have to close, so they stepped up," Messina said. "It definitely validated our hard work and showed us the community loves what we do and loves having us here."

Community donations helped stabilize operations and allowed the zoo to continue caring for its animals.

Beyond public education, the Idaho Reptile Zoo works alongside agencies such as Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Department of Agriculture to care for rescued and surrendered reptiles.

The zoo has also become an important resource for red-eared slider turtles, an invasive species that cannot legally be released into Idaho waterways.

"We are one of three licensed facilities that can legally take them in," Messina said. "As far as I know, we're one of only two that don't euthanize them on the spot."

Messina, who originally studied to become a teacher, says education remains at the heart of the zoo's mission.

"I love teaching kids and adults alike. For a lot of people, reptiles are completely new to them. The more interactive we can make it, the more people actually want to learn," said Messina.

That mission was on full display during a recent field trip to the zoo, where students explored exhibits, fed turtles and learned about animals they may never encounter elsewhere.

"I like feeding the turtles," said student Brooke.

"I like getting to learn about animals that you wouldn't be able to have at your house," added student June.

As the Idaho Reptile Zoo moves forward, staff and volunteers say community support has allowed them to continue rescuing animals, educating visitors and providing a home for reptiles that have nowhere else to go.

The Idaho Reptile Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.