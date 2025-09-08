Future USS IDAHO submarine serves first meal from newly opened galley

GROTON, Conn. — GROTON, Conn. — The future USS IDAHO SSN 799, a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered fast attack submarine currently under construction, celebrated a major milestone last month with the grand opening of its galley.

The inaugural meal was served on Thursday, August 21, as the crew gathered to enjoy Idaho-inspired dishes aboard the submarine, which is scheduled to be commissioned into the U.S. Navy in 2026.

The menu featured elk steak, Idaho potatoes, lentil soup, potato bread, and huckleberry pie, along with huckleberry jam and candy from the Idaho Candy Company.

The meal was prepared with help from Chef Melissa Mauselle of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, who worked alongside the submarine's culinary team.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Ship’s Sponsor Terry Stackley and Ship’s Matron of Honor Tess Stackley, as well as members of the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee.

While the USS IDAHO is not yet officially commissioned, the galley’s grand opening marks a meaningful step in the journey toward full active service. Once launched, the submarine is expected to sail the globe for more than 30 years, pulling into ports around the world and hosting international dignitaries.