Two new trails coming to Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise and the Ridge to Rivers team have announced the plans for two new trails in the Boise foothills, expanding the options for residents looking to enjoy the Idaho outdoors.

The first of the two new trails is the Curlew Connection Trail (pictured below), a 1.8-mile stretch of the foothills linking the Hulls Gulch Reserve trails to other paths in the Rocky Canyon area. Construction on the Curlew Connection trail is expected to be finished in November 2024.

The second new trail is a downhill purpose-built mountain bike trail (pictured below) which is planned to be just west of upper 8th Street in Boise. The 1.7-mile-long downhill trail is the first in the Ridge to Rivers trail system made specifically for downhill mountain bikers.

The 8th Street bike trail will not only provide a downhill opportunity for trail users but will also alleviate congestion on nearby hiking and biking trails like Bob's Trail #30, Lower Hulls Gulch Trail #29 and Sidewinder Trail #24.

The 8th Street downhill trail will be open annually from April to November. Construction is expected to take place in 2025, finishing in September of that year.

“These two trails are incredible additions to the Ridge to Rivers Trail System and they include experiences that have been highly requested by our users in recent years,” said Ridge to Rivers Program Manager David Gordon. “The popularity of Boise’s foothills trails continues to grow and we’re confident these new trails will improve the recreational experience in two high-use areas.”

Now, the Ridge to Rivers team is finalizing trail designs and construction schedules to complete these two new trails over the next year and a half.