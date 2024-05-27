"Should never be forgotten," Fallen soldiers honored at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, hundreds gathered at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to pay tribute to the fallen military who served our country. This is the 20th year commemorating the veterans cemetery.



Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne spoke along with other presentations of honor.

17 wreath's were presented to multiple veterans groups.

From the roar of the cannons, to the 21-gun salute, to solidarity held through taps, For Jeffery Packer an army veteran, these sounds are a reminder of the many who laid down their lives.

"Just showing our respect for everyone who gave what we didn't You know, yes, we all served, but we didn't give the last full measure," said Jeffery Packer, Army veteran.

On Monday, hundreds of Idahoans showing their respect at the Idaho state veterans cemetery to remember the fallen.

"I have friends who are laid to rest here at the cemetery it's my opportunity and my blessing to be able to be here," said Cassandra Walker, Sergeant at arms for the Boise Valley POW/MIA.

"I take time off work to do this. I will give up everything to be here I have rearranged vacations to be here because it's that important to me," said Walker.

Walker, who works with Boise Valley POW/ MIA, personally knowing the families of fallen loved ones and making sure every veteran gets back to their family.

"I was blessed my husband came home I have friends who were not that lucky," said Walker, "and these people that are laid to rest here should never be forgotten. They are not forgotten because we will continue to speak for them."