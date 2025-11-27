Seasonal trail closures heading to the Boise foothills

BOISE FOOTHILLS — As winter arrives, so do seasonal trail closures. The City of Boise and Ridge to Rivers partnership has announced closures to preserve Boise trails.

Starting Monday, Dec. 1, Landslide Loop Trail #70, Hawkins Range Reserve, 8th Street Extension Road and Sideshow Trail #46 will be closed.

The closures aim to protect trails from damage as well as to preserve habitats and important wildlife corridors.

“The land our Ridge to Rivers trails cross is not only used by hikers, bikers and equestrians, but it is also important habitat for native plants and animals," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle. "Winter is a critical time of year to protect and support them."

Ridge to Rivers announced it is prepared to close seven trails later this season.

Seasonal closures will take effect as wet weather conditions arrive. Trails that have consistent mud due to water saturation of clay-heavy soil will be closed to prevent erosion.

Ridge Crest Trail #20, Old Pen Trail #15A, Who Now Loop Trail #51, Heroes Trail #8, Seamans Gulch Trail #110, Bucktail/Two Point Trails will be closed depending on weather conditions and are expected to last through early March.

“We do not make decisions to close trails without a lot of careful consideration, and will continue to do all that we can to promote responsible recreation in the Boise Foothills,” said Ridge to Rivers Trail Manager David Gordon.

While several trails are closing for the season, Ridge to Rivers has increased all-weather trails for people to enjoy year-round.

Trail goers can check trail conditions with the Ridge to Rivers interactive map.